Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 3345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

