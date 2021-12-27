Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 3345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.45.
In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
