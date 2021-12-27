Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 223,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

