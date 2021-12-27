Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,825 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3,258.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

