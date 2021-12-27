Allworth Financial LP Acquires 113 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $161.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

