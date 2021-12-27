Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

