Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $69.07 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.24.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

