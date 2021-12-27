Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of Alico worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Grain Co. raised its stake in Alico by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,391,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alico by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $805,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,815 shares of company stock valued at $305,086. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

