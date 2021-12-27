Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $194,550.20 and $385.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.92 or 0.08015423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00074704 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

