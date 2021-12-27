Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) versus Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akoya Biosciences and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.25%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Astrotech -1,974.02% -17.92% -16.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 12.13 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Astrotech $330,000.00 106.53 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

