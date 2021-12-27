Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

AKCCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.