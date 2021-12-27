Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.52 Million

Brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report sales of $964.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $966.03 million and the lowest is $963.00 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after purchasing an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 2,114,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,282. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $76.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

