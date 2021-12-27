AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $46,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

