Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $21.51 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 204,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,505,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF comprises 4.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of IAI opened at $110.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $78.24 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

