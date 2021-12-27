Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 0.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.