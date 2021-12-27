Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 1.90% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $417,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 423.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $78.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.