Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $98,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

