Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,624 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.