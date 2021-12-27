AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,138 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $89.32 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94.

