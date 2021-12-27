AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

