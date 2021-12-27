AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $129.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.31. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

