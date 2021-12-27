AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.14% of RCI Hospitality worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $72.69 on Monday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.30.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.