AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $582.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $371.40 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

