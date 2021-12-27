AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,521 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

