AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.
BURL stock opened at $287.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.07 and a 52 week high of $357.34.
BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
