AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $287.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.07 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

