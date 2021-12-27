AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $231,105,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 185.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after buying an additional 1,764,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vertiv by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after buying an additional 970,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

