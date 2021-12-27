AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 186,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 793,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $134,254,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $152.87 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

