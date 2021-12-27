Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 380,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

