Accel Wealth Management Sells 753 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $267,606,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.28. 29,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

