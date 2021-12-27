Accel Wealth Management Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 98,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,034. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.