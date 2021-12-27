Accel Wealth Management Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,143. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.