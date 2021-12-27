Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.76. 41,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,947. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

