Accel Wealth Management Buys 937 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $335.37 and a one year high of $435.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

