Accel Wealth Management Acquires 187 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $304,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

