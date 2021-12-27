ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of ABM Industries worth $58,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ABM Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $41.53 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

