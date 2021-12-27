Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

