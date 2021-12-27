AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.93. 21,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

