A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,739,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

