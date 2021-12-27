$98.95 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $98.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.26 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $483.21 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $507.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 129.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 246,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 139,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 579,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

