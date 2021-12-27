$8.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $8.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.35 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.10 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.27 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.