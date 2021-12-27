784 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

DTM stock opened at $47.53 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

