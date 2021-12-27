$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $76.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $303.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $460.32 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $43.12. 1,328,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

