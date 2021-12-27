$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $33.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

FIXX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $226.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,953,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

