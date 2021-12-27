74,701 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $23,053,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $24,133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,983,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,556,000 after acquiring an additional 859,559 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,398 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.35 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -317.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

