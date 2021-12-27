$73.10 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $73.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $74.14 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 1,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

