7,275 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

