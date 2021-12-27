$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $7.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27 billion. Nokia reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.07 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.19 on Friday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

