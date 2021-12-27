$671.29 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post sales of $671.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

