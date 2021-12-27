6,513 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

