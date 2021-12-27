6,000 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000.

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $83.84.

