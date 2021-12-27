6 Meridian Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 741 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $301.91 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.46 and a 52-week high of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

